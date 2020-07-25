Bank of Stockton Has $625,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in AT&T were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $7,348,000. AXA raised its stake in AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in AT&T by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

