Bank of Stockton Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.97. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $267.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

