Bank of Stockton Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $109,968,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.