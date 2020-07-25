Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Receives $45.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 289,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

