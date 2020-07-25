Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOH opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $219,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

