Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $212.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

