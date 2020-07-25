Bancorpsouth Bank to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of BXS opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,225,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 47.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 45,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

