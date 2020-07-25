Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.73.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

