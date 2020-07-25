Baader Bank Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €420.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($471.91) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($531.46) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($662.92) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($505.62) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($449.44) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €470.50 ($528.65).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €530.50 ($596.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €505.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €544.36. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($668.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

