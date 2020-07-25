B. Riley Raises First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $21.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFWM. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Foundation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of FFWM opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

