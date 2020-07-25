B. Riley Comments on Ladder Capital Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ladder Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

NYSE LADR opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 108.52, a quick ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $915.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,035,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

