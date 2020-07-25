Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Shares Up 7.9%

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.64, 1,200,811 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 598,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets raised Aware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Aware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.82 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

