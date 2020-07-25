Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.40. Avinger shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 41,615 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGR shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 270.15% and a negative net margin of 211.96%. Analysts predict that Avinger Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger makes up about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

