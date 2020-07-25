Avery Dennison (AVY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

