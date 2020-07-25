AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra reduced their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

AN stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,882,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 602,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,118,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after buying an additional 160,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 328,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

