AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

