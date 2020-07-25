AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $250,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 498,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 181,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

