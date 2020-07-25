AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

