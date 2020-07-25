AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

