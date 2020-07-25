Atlas Copco’s (ALFVY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of ALFVY opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.09. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
