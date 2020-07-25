Atlas Copco’s (ALFVY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.09. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

