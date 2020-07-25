Atlas Copco’s (ALFVY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

