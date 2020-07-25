Atlas Copco’s (ALFVY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of ALFVY opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco Company Profile
