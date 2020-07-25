Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALFVY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Atlas Copco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.77.
About Atlas Copco
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.