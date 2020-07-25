Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALFVY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Atlas Copco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

