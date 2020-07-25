Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.40). Asante Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 151.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 93,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 299,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter.

PUMP opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

