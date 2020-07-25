Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

ARTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

