ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $37.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.
Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91.
ARC Resources Company Profile
