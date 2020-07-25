ARAW Market Capitalization Hits $10,131.15 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $10,131.15 and approximately $7.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.47 or 0.05309538 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023851 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00056797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016587 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

