Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,676 Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QVAL. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 240,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 84,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,969,000.

Shares of QVAL stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

