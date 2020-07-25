Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) were up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.05, approximately 416,190 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 244,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,596 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 2,838 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $136,990.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,460.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,246 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,900. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,385 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 531,481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,113,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1,033.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 308,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 281,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.