Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Down to $14.51

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $14.51. Apache shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 281,843 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,392 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apache by 3.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,789,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,898,000 after acquiring an additional 657,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 117,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,618,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,801,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

