Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 8,917,268 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 13,315,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $772.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 378.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,541 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Antero Resources by 436.4% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 22.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 872,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,266,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

