Analyzing Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Lannett (NASDAQ:LCI)

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vaccinex alerts:

This table compares Vaccinex and Lannett’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $520,000.00 225.35 -$31.86 million ($2.47) -2.85 Lannett $655.41 million 0.35 -$272.11 million $2.35 2.40

Vaccinex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lannett. Vaccinex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lannett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Lannett shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Lannett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A -2,277.96% -436.90% Lannett -5.77% 14.54% 3.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vaccinex and Lannett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lannett 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vaccinex presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Lannett has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.79%. Given Vaccinex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vaccinex is more favorable than Lannett.

Risk & Volatility

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vaccinex beats Lannett on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorders; VX25, a bi-specific natural killer T (NKT) cell stimulator, for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy; BVX20, an investigational and humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of for multiple sclerosis. It has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA to test pepinemab in combination with avelumab checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC patients. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising cholesterol, muscle spasm, pain management, irritable bowel, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, urinary, migraine, bronchospasms, and gallstone. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. It markets its products under the Lipitor, Lioresal, Bentyl, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Concerta, Toprol-XL, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, and Actigall brands to generic pharmaceutical and private label distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care and health maintenance organizations, hospital buying groups, and governmental entities. The company has supply and development agreements with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, Andor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dexcel Pharma, and Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.