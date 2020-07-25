Analyzing Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) and American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) and American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercantil Bank and American National BankShares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantil Bank $370.08 million 1.49 $51.33 million $1.24 10.55 American National BankShares $108.03 million 2.34 $20.91 million $3.10 7.44

Mercantil Bank has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. American National BankShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantil Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantil Bank and American National BankShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantil Bank 11.26% 5.22% 0.54% American National BankShares 20.42% 10.93% 1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mercantil Bank and American National BankShares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantil Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00 American National BankShares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mercantil Bank currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.52%. American National BankShares has a consensus target price of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 35.15%. Given American National BankShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than Mercantil Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of American National BankShares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of American National BankShares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mercantil Bank has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National BankShares has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American National BankShares beats Mercantil Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

