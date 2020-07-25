Analyzing HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) & W&T Offshore (OTCMKTS:WTI)

HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for HighPoint Resources and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 1 1 1 0 2.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 18.85%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than HighPoint Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HighPoint Resources and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources -144.41% -7.52% -2.29% W&T Offshore 34.59% -33.22% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HighPoint Resources and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $906.64 million 0.02 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.27 W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.65 $74.09 million $0.60 4.07

W&T Offshore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats HighPoint Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.