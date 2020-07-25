Analyzing Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CNB Financial pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CNB Financial and Century Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Century Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $181.70 million 1.48 $40.08 million $2.63 6.63 Century Bancorp $177.54 million 2.35 $39.70 million N/A N/A

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Century Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 20.46% 12.39% 1.04% Century Bancorp 23.35% 12.13% 0.74%

Summary

CNB Financial beats Century Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 12, 2019, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 27 full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

