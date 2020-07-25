Analyzing Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) & Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:LTRPA)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agent Information Software and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A -2.67% -1.10% -0.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agent Information Software and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.13 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.56 billion 0.11 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Summary

Agent Information Software beats Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.