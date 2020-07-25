Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) PT at $18.32

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $5,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 3.96.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

