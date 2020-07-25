Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT at $46.50

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 94,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

