Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) PT at $69.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

RCL opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

