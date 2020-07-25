Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) PT at $43.13

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Knight Equity upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $4,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,781.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,725 shares of company stock worth $16,811,614. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after buying an additional 5,934,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,880,000 after buying an additional 131,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,315,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after buying an additional 1,170,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

