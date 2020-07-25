Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target at $125.90

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Generac by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Generac by 3,062.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Generac by 7,057.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 77,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00. Generac has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

