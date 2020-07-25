Analysts Set EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) PT at $29.33

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

EQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQM. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,738,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,713,000 after acquiring an additional 808,023 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 4,954,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,469,000 after buying an additional 655,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,502,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,731 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 1,832.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,898,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQM opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.98. EQM Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.18 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

