Analysts Set Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Price Target at $124.58

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after purchasing an additional 586,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,545,000 after acquiring an additional 123,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,321,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

