Analysts Set Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.
In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $162,127.28. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $31,542.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,720 over the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ARDX opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ardelyx Company Profile
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.
Featured Article: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.