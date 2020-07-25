Analysts Set Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $162,127.28. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $31,542.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,720 over the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

