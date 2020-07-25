Analysts Set ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $11.75

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,271,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 137,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 101,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

