Analysts Anticipate New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. New Relic reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.11.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 114,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in New Relic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.