Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 5.2%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, approximately 2,455,435 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 1,097,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
USAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.
Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.
Americas Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
