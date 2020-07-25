Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 5.2%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, approximately 2,455,435 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 1,097,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

USAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Americas Silver by 56.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

