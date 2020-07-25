America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $111.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of CRMT opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

