American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. American National BankShares has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $254.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMNB. Stephens raised American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American National BankShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

