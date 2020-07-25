American National BankShares Inc (AMNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

American National BankShares has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. American National BankShares has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American National BankShares to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Shares of American National BankShares stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $254.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14. American National BankShares has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $40.57.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

