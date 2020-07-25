American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Financial is well-poised to benefit from impressive inorganic growth and is thus prudently investing in businesses. The company is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, product launches. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It reported higher investment income on the back of solid performance of limited partnerships. It is believed that better industry fundamentals, with strong pricing and a high renewal ratio, should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. Shares of American Financial have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, soft performance of Annuity business continues to weigh on earnings of the company. Also, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility and high cost weigh on margin.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFG. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of AFG opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

